Watch Mark Hoppus Troll Swifties: 'You Should Have Gone To See Blink!'

Blink-182 and Taylor Swift are both currently touring Australia, and both acts happened to be playing in Sydney on the same night. Before hitting the stage at Qudos Bank Arena, Mark Hoppus stopped by Accor Stadium where the pop icon was playing to troll Swifties for going to the Eras Tour instead of his concert.

The bassist shared a hilarious video of himself at the venue as fans filed in before the show. "I'm about to go on stage and I'm really disappointed in everybody here because this is the Taylor Swift show," he said in the clip. "You should have gone to see Blink! Could've seen Blink 182 tonight. Just saying."

The stunt was all in good fun, as Mark also posted a photo of himself and his wife Skye Hoppus with Swift on his Instagram grid. "You need to calm down," he captioned the photo, referencing Swift's song of the same name. The caption ended up being perfect because the comments were a split between fans begging for a blink/Swift collab while others scoffed at the picture.

Swift is currently touring the world on her Eras Tour, and blink's doing the same thing after reuniting with Tom DeLonge.

Watch Mark troll Swifties here and see the Instagram post below.