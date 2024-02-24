2 Americans Believed Dead After 3 Escaped Prisoners Hijacked Their Yacht

Two Americans are believed to be dead after three escaped inmates hijacked their yacht in St. George, Grenada. The Royal Grenada Police Force said three men, Trevon Robertson, Ron Mitchell, and Anita Stanislaus, escaped from police custody on February 18 and stole a yacht belonging to Ralph Hendry and his wife, Kathy Brandel.

The trio is believed to have killed the couple before taking their yacht to the island of Saint Vincent, which is about 85 nautical miles away.

According to the Daily Mail, investigators found "copious volumes of blood" in the master bedroom, along with other signs of violence.

The trio was recaptured three days later by Narcotics and Rapid Response Units in a small village on the island. Officials did not provide any details about the raid.

The three men are being held on charges of suspicion of robbery with violence. Mitchell is also facing additional charges, including rape, indecent assault, and causing harm.