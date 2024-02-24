Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley In South Carolina Republican Primary

Nikki Haley's presidential hopes were dealt a crushing blow after she lost the South Carolina primary to former President Donald Trump on Saturday (February 24). Moments after the polls closed, several news organizations projected that Trump would cruise to an easy victory against Haley in her home state.

Trump is expected to claim most of the state's 50 delegates. The overall winner will take the state's at-large delegates, while the candidate who wins each congressional district will secure three delegates.

Going into the primary, Trump held a 63 to 17 delegate lead over Haley, his last remaining opponent in the race. While Trump has earned early victories, there is still a long way to go for the former president to reach the 1,215 delegates he needs to secure the Republican nomination for president.

Now, all eyes turn toward Michigan, which is hosting its primary election this Tuesday. Trump holds a commanding lead in the state and is polling near 80% against Haley.