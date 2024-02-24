Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley In South Carolina Republican Primary

By Bill Galluccio

February 25, 2024

Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Conference
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Nikki Haley's presidential hopes were dealt a crushing blow after she lost the South Carolina primary to former President Donald Trump on Saturday (February 24). Moments after the polls closed, several news organizations projected that Trump would cruise to an easy victory against Haley in her home state.

Trump is expected to claim most of the state's 50 delegates. The overall winner will take the state's at-large delegates, while the candidate who wins each congressional district will secure three delegates.

Going into the primary, Trump held a 63 to 17 delegate lead over Haley, his last remaining opponent in the race. While Trump has earned early victories, there is still a long way to go for the former president to reach the 1,215 delegates he needs to secure the Republican nomination for president.

Now, all eyes turn toward Michigan, which is hosting its primary election this Tuesday. Trump holds a commanding lead in the state and is polling near 80% against Haley.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.