Pro Bowler Arrested Mid-Tournament Faces Serious Charges

Professional bowler Brandon Novak, who was arrested midway through the 2024 U.S. Open tournament earlier this month, is facing 15 child pornography charges.

Novak, 35, was extradited from Indianapolis to Ross County, Ohio, and formally charged with five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to Ross County Jail records obtained by CNN. The Ohio native was reportedly arrested midway through his second game of the 2024 U.S. Open at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis on February 1.

Video footage from the event showed several players looking off screen at some commotion, which was suspected to take Novak during arrested.