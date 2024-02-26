4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

By Jason Hall

February 26, 2024

Photo: USGS

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Idaho Monday (February 26) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Ferry and centered at a depth of 8.9 kilometers (about 5.53 miles). An estimated 577 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication Monday morning.

The Idaho earthquake took place four days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the East Pacific Rise on Thursday (February 22), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in the southern portion of the mid-ocean rise and centered at a depth of 2.0 kilometers (1.24 miles).

The East Pacific Rise, which runs through the Gulf of California in the Salton Sea basin, is located along the floor of the Pacific Ocean and separates the Pacific Plate west from several other plates.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 16, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Ontario and centered at a depth of 13.0 kilometers (about 8.08 miles).

The Ontario earthquake was the second reported in California in a week at the latest of several in recent weeks. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 12, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in El Centro and centered at a depth of 18.9 kilometers (about 11.74 miles). A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on February 9.

The natural disaster was located in Malibu and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (about 8.6 miles).

