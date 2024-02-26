Beyonce's Uncle Butch Passes Away At 77
By Tony M. Centeno
February 26, 2024
Beyoncé's family is mourning the loss of her Uncle Butch.
In the early hours of Monday, February 26, Bey's mother Tina Knowles announced the passing of her older brother Rowland Martin "Butch" Buyince. She posted a vintage photo of Butch, who had a lengthy career in the Air Force, to Instagram and included a touching dedication for her brother. She recalled everything she loved about Butch from his karate skills to his beautiful family.
"My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend," Knowles wrote. "I will miss him so much !"
"He was a career Airforce man," she continued. "He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP"
So far, Beyoncé herself has not commented on her uncle's passing, however, it's possible she may soon enough. Fans will recall how she honored her other late family member Uncle Johnny on her Renaissance album years after he died from AIDS. Knowles did not reveal her brother's cause of death.
Butch was 77. May he rest in peace.