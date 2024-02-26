"He was a career Airforce man," she continued. "He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP"



So far, Beyoncé herself has not commented on her uncle's passing, however, it's possible she may soon enough. Fans will recall how she honored her other late family member Uncle Johnny on her Renaissance album years after he died from AIDS. Knowles did not reveal her brother's cause of death.



Butch was 77. May he rest in peace.