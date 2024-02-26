Date Set For Alec Baldwin's Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

New Mexico's First Judicial District Court has set a start date for Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial. Jury selection will begin July 9, with the trial starting the next day. It is expected to last eight days.

Baldwin is facing one charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene involving a firearm when the gun discharged while he was drawing it from his jacket. The bullet fatally struck Hutchins and also injured the film's director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The charges were initially dismissed by a special prosecutor, but Baldwin was indicted again nine months later.

The trial for the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, began last week.