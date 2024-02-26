Donald Trump Appeals $464 Million Ruling In New York Civil Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump has appealed the $464 million ruling in the New York civil fraud case. Trump and several co-defendants were found liable for submitting financial documents that inflated the value of his properties while applying for bank loans. In addition to the monetary fine, Trump was barred from running a business in New York for three years.

His adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were also $4 million.

"This appeal is taken from each and every part of the Order insofar as Defendants are aggrieved," defense lawyers Alina Habba and Clifford Robert wrote in the appeal.

The appeal asks the court to determine whether Judge Arthur Engoron "committed errors of law and/or fact, abused its discretion, and/or acted in excess of its jurisdiction."

"We trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious fine and take the necessary steps to restore the public faith in New York's legal system," Habba said in a statement.

The appeals process could last up to one year.