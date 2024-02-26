Drizzy's support of Lanez is no secret. Fans will recall when he famously made fun of Megan's allegations against the "Say It" singer on his song "Circo Loco" from Her Loss in 2022. "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," Drake spit. At the time, Megan blasted Drake and everyone else who used her name and situation for clout. Nearly two years later, Megan appeared to return fire at Drake on her viral single "HISS."



Tory Lanez is currently serving out his sentence at the California Correctional Institution Tehachapi. He's managed to hold his head up throughout his time behind bars. Lanez even got a chance to visit his young son Kai without any glass windows or phones. TMZ reported that he was able to spend more than four hours with his son for two weekends straight last month.

