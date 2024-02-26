Recalled Products Sold In Washington State Pose 'Adverse' Health Risks

Several brands of eyedrops sold in popular retailers across Colorado are being recalled over potential health risks, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday (February 26).

Thane, Maharashtra, India, Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is voluntarily recalling eye ointment products due to a "lack of sterility assurance at the facility" during an FDA inspection. Officials warn consumers who use the products are at risk of contracting eye infections or other related harms.

The affected products were distributed and sold at national retailers, including Walmart and CVS. The expiration dates range from February 2024 to September 2025:

Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, 3.5 grams (Mineral Oil 42.5%, White Petrolatum 57.3%, Lanolin Alcohols), UPC code: 681131395298

Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment, 3.5 grams (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid, Wheat Germ Oil), UPC code: 681131395304

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid Wheat Germ Oil), UPC code: 050428634141

Lubricant PM Ointment, 3.5 grams, UPC code: 371406124356

The company hasn't received any reports of adverse effects as of February 16, the statement reads.

The FDA said consumers should stop using these products and return them to their place of purchase.

Visit fda.gov for contact information and other details regarding the recall.