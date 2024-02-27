Diddy Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From Male Employee

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Combs' lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," she added. "Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."



The lengthy complaint lists several shocking allegations by Jones. The producer claimed the Bad Boy Records founder forced him to watch a video of producer Stevie J while he allegedly had sex with another man. He also allegedly received unwanted sexual advances from Yung Miami's female cousin, who tried to to have sex with Jones in front of Combs' associates.



In another instance, Combs introduced Jones to actor Cuba Gooding, Jr., who allegedly started "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders." Jones also claimed Diddy encouraged Stevie J and his son Justin Combs to invite prostitutes to his home. Some of the girls were allegedly underage and were provided alcohol. One night while he was there, Jones believes he was drugged by Diddy and possibly raped.



“Mr. Jones believes Mr. Combs drugged him,” the lawsuit alleged. “Mr. Jones recalls waking up naked, dizzy, and confused. He was in bed with two sex workers and Mr. Combs.”



Jones claimed Combs' unsolicited sexual advances against him was apart of a grand scheme to groom the plaintiff in order to "pass him off to friends." Jones also alleged a shooting occurred at a studio in Los Angeles where Combs and Justin got into an argument. A man named G was shot in the stomach, and Diddy allegedly told him to lie to police about what happened.



"Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations," a rep for Justin Combs said. "They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family."



This is the fifth lawsuit to be filed against Combs since his former girlfriend Cassie sued him last year and quickly settled. Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.