Donald Trump Wins Michigan Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump continued his march toward the Republican presidential nomination after securing an easy victory in Michigan against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Tuesday (February 27). The election was called just a few minutes after the final polls closed at 8 p.m. CT.

Trump earned 16 of the state's delegates on Tuesday night, giving him a total of 126. The rest of Michigan's 55 delegates will be awarded at a Republican convention on Saturday.

Haley trails Trump with 20 delegates.

Trump has won every primary election so far but still has a ways to go to reach the 1,215 needed to secure the presidential nomination. He can all but lock up the nomination with a strong showing on Super Tuesday, when 874 delegates will be up for grabs in 16 elections.

On the Democratic side, the Michigan primary was seen as a litmus test for Biden as he faced a grassroots movement to convince people to vote "uncommitted" in the primary in response to his handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. With just 11% of the vote in, 17,810 people had chosen "uncommitted," accounting for 16.3% of the vote.