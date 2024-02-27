Illinois Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Illinois is Chicago.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"This booming Alpha City along the shores of Lake Michigan has everything, from towering skyscrapers overlooking world-class shopping and dining to charming, diverse neighborhoods full of local character. At Millennium Park, take in the grandeur of the iconic Chicago skyline and gaze at fountains, Lake Michigan, or a giant glass "Bean." Ogle priceless art at the Art Institute of Chicago. Jog along Lake Shore Drive. Ride a Ferris wheel at Navy Pier. Or, simply stroll through charming neighborhoods like Logan Square, Hyde Park, and the Gold Coast."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.