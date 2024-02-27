LE SSERAFIM Release Energetic English Version Of 'EASY' Title Track

K-pop standouts LE SSERAFIM recently released the English version of the title track off their latest mini album, EASY, that hit airwaves on February 19th. The new single, featuring smooth, yet fiery vocals that seamlessly blend together in pop perfection, takes center stage as the group's lead single off their third mini album.

According to a press release, the ground-breaking quintet, compromised of standouts Kim Chanwon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae continue to make their way into the global charts with catchy beats and relentless vision.

Scenes from LE SSERAFIM's official "EASY" visualizer illustrate themes present throughout the album and cover art, drawing attention to an addictive, futuristic melody that is currently climbing the charts. As of Tuesday (February 27) the single rose to number 4 on Billboard World Albums chart!