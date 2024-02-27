LE SSERAFIM Release Energetic English Version Of 'EASY' Title Track
By Logan DeLoye
February 27, 2024
K-pop standouts LE SSERAFIM recently released the English version of the title track off their latest mini album, EASY, that hit airwaves on February 19th. The new single, featuring smooth, yet fiery vocals that seamlessly blend together in pop perfection, takes center stage as the group's lead single off their third mini album.
According to a press release, the ground-breaking quintet, compromised of standouts Kim Chanwon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae continue to make their way into the global charts with catchy beats and relentless vision.
Scenes from LE SSERAFIM's official "EASY" visualizer illustrate themes present throughout the album and cover art, drawing attention to an addictive, futuristic melody that is currently climbing the charts. As of Tuesday (February 27) the single rose to number 4 on Billboard World Albums chart!
LE SSERAFIM set their sights on stardom with the release of their first EP, FEARLESS, released in May 2022. The following year, the girl-power group released their first mini album UNFORGIVEN, featuring their first English single, "Perfect Night," which peaked at number 18 on the Billboard charts that year.
In celebration of EASY's release, the artists debuted the choreography version of the title track on their Youtube channel on Tuesday, February 27th.
Fans can look forward to the band's highly-anticipated Coachella set in April. Until then, listen to everything LE SSERAFIM on iHeartRadio!