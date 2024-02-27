Missouri Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a landlocked state like Missouri.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of Missouri is Tokyo Sushi, a St. Louis favorite that has nearly any kind of sushi you could want.

Tokyo Sushi is located at 3729 S. Lindbergh Boulevard.

Here's what the site had to say Missouri's best sushi spot:

"A family-owned and operated restaurant that has been serving sushi and other Japanese dishes since 2005, Tokyo Sushi has a relaxed atmosphere, with tatami mats and shoji screens and other traditional Japanese decor. There's a good choice of seafood for nigiri, a selection of rolls (including rice-on-the-outside uramaki), and cooked dishes including soba, udon, teriyaki, and katsu variations."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Tempo to see more of the best sushi joints around the country.