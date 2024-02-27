Mom Sent Missing Boy, 3, To Boyfriend's House For 8 Day Torture 'Boot Camp'

Authorities are continuing to search for a missing three-year-old boy after taking his mother and her boyfriend into custody. Elijah Vue was last seen on February 20, after his mother, Katrina Baur, 31, took him to the Two Rivers, Wisconsin, home of her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, 39.

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said that the young boy was subjected to abuse and torture under the guise of discipline.

"Vang stated VICTIM was disciplined using 'time outs.' He described the time outs as standing for periods of time from 1-3 hours. During this time, VICTIM was required to pray or say 'I'm sorry mommy.' Vang reported VICTIM was in 'time out' for the majority of this time with Vang as it was intended as a form of boot camp," police wrote in the complaint.

Baur has been charged with one count of being party to the crime of neglecting a child and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang was charged with one count of being party to the crime of neglecting a child.

Over the weekend, law enforcement officers from numerous agencies searched the area around Vang's home and nearby landfills. They also dispatched boats and drones to search the rivers and wooded areas, hoping to find signs of the boy.