Offset, ScarLip, Bossman Dlow & More To Perform At People Matter Fest 2024

Since its inception in 2016, Papa Keith's People Matter Fest has remained the only Hip-Hop festival in Florida that's free for fans who RSVP. There are plenty of activities for kids and families to enjoy like art zones, local vendors and more. Not only does the festival give fans a chance to see their favorite artists perform, but it also works to bring change to the community. People Matter Fest partners with Miami-Dade County for its annual 24-Hour Ceasefire campaign, which calls for a full day without any gun violence. Last year, the festival had performances from Plies, JT Money, Pleasure P, Ball Greezy and more.



People Matter Fest is happening on March 24 at Ives Estates Park in Miami. Fans can RSVP now for a free ticket. Check out the full lineup below.

