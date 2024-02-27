Offset, ScarLip, Bossman Dlow & More To Perform At People Matter Fest 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2024
Offset is preparing to headline the only free Hip-Hop festival in Florida that honors both new and veteran artists.
On Monday afternoon, February 26, 103.5 The Beat's Papa Keith announced the lineup for the 2024 People Matter Fest. The one-day festival feature performances from a slew of fresh talent hit the stage like Skilla Baby, Bossman Dlow, ScarLip, Major Nine, Mellow Rackz and others. Seasoned hitmakers like Ace Hood, Key Glock, Fredo Bang, Ice Billion Berg, Mike Smiff, Desloc Piccalo, Frank Kastle and plenty more will also perform before Offset closes out the show. Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell will also be in the building to accept the "You Matter" Award.
Since its inception in 2016, Papa Keith's People Matter Fest has remained the only Hip-Hop festival in Florida that's free for fans who RSVP. There are plenty of activities for kids and families to enjoy like art zones, local vendors and more. Not only does the festival give fans a chance to see their favorite artists perform, but it also works to bring change to the community. People Matter Fest partners with Miami-Dade County for its annual 24-Hour Ceasefire campaign, which calls for a full day without any gun violence. Last year, the festival had performances from Plies, JT Money, Pleasure P, Ball Greezy and more.
People Matter Fest is happening on March 24 at Ives Estates Park in Miami. Fans can RSVP now for a free ticket. Check out the full lineup below.