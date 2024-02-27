Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne called out Kanye West for using a sample of "Iron Man" without his permission. In the post, Ozzy explained that the rapper “asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night," he added, referring to a Chicago event for Kanye's new album Vultures. "I want no association with this man!”

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Prince of Darkness detailed why he confronted Kanye on a public platform. “Well, nobody else would f**king do it, did they?” he said. “With the current state of affairs, you don’t need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind. It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

“There’s enough f**king aggravation, and he shouldn’t say anything [like what he has],” Ozzy added. “It’s wrong if you don’t say anything about him. I don’t want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that.”

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne also expressed her disproval with Kanye's unauthorized sample, telling TMZ "Kanye f**ked with the wrong Jew this time." The Osbournes sent a cease and desist letter and Kanye, who removed the sample from his song.