Rihanna Shares Vintage Teaser For Upcoming Short Film With A$AP Rocky
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2024
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are bringing classic Hollywood vibes back in their upcoming short film.
On Tuesday, February 27, Riri dropped a fresh teaser for a brand-new short film starring herself and the father of her children. In the brief clip, both superstar artists show their love for one another while rocking vintage outfits. In one scene, you can see Rocky flash his gold grill as he smiles at Rihanna. In another scene, the "Lift Me Up" singer flexes her new hairstyle in black-and-white film. They also flash their latest collaboration — Fenty Skin Lux Balm Ultra-Hydrating Cherry Lip Balm.
"Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours," Rihanna wrote in the caption. "short film with @asaprocky premiering on @fentyskin + @fentybeauty’s youtube tomorrow at 10am PT."
The film might be in support of their recent joint effort through the Grammy award-winning artist's beauty brand. Their teaser comes over a month after the couple debuted their new lip balm. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's brand-new Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm "brings dry, chapped lips back to life with instant hydration." Rocky first teased their collaboration in his single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” last summer when he rapped, "Nah, b***h, this ain't lip gloss/Lux Balm up in my palm/New collab' with my baby mom."
“We created the baddest lip balm out there," Rihanna said in a press release. “My lips are looking and feeling better than ever."
Look out for the entire short film dropping tomorrow.