Rihanna Shares Vintage Teaser For Upcoming Short Film With A$AP Rocky

"Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours," Rihanna wrote in the caption. "short film with @asaprocky premiering on @fentyskin + @fentybeauty’s youtube tomorrow at 10am PT."



The film might be in support of their recent joint effort through the Grammy award-winning artist's beauty brand. Their teaser comes over a month after the couple debuted their new lip balm. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's brand-new Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm "brings dry, chapped lips back to life with instant hydration." Rocky first teased their collaboration in his single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” last summer when he rapped, "Nah, b***h, this ain't lip gloss/Lux Balm up in my palm/New collab' with my baby mom."



“We created the baddest lip balm out there," Rihanna said in a press release. “My lips are looking and feeling better than ever."



Look out for the entire short film dropping tomorrow.