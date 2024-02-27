Sean Payton Addresses Decision On Russell Wilson's Future With Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said a decision on quarterback will come in the next two weeks while addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday (February 27), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Payton addressed the Broncos' quarterback situation, acknowledging that he saw a meme of a fan wearing a jersey with several players' names crossed off and said, "our job is to make sure this next one doesn't have a line through it."

"Sean Payton said a decision on Russell Wilson’s future with the #Broncos will come in the next two weeks so read into 'next one' in the quote below what you will," Garafolo wrote on his X account after sharing Payton's other quote minutes prior.