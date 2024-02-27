Sean Payton Addresses Decision On Russell Wilson's Future With Broncos
By Jason Hall
February 27, 2024
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said a decision on quarterback will come in the next two weeks while addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday (February 27), NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Payton addressed the Broncos' quarterback situation, acknowledging that he saw a meme of a fan wearing a jersey with several players' names crossed off and said, "our job is to make sure this next one doesn't have a line through it."
"Sean Payton said a decision on Russell Wilson’s future with the #Broncos will come in the next two weeks so read into 'next one' in the quote below what you will," Garafolo wrote on his X account after sharing Payton's other quote minutes prior.
Sean Payton said a decision on Russell Wilson’s future with the #Broncos will come in the next two weeks so read into “next one” in the quote below what you will. https://t.co/QrnRPwHsfR— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 27, 2024
Wilson, 35, was benched by the Broncos ahead of the final two games of the 2023 season, the team's first under Payton, which signaled the end of his tenure with the franchise after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion quarterback signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver.
Wilson is owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 35-year-old threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts, leading the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts in 2023.