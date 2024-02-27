Stephen A. Smith Announces Move To iHeartPodcast Network

Multiplatform media personality Stephen A. Smith has joined the iHeartPodcast network effective immediately on Tuesday (February 27).

'The Stephen A. Smith Show™,' which was launched in September 2022, will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with new episodes available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The podcast features Smith's renowned point of view as he covers topics beyond the world of sports including entertainment, pop culture, society, business and politics.

“When you connect with anything or anyone at the top of their field, the excitement can’t be tamed,” Smith said. “As the noted top distributor of podcasts anywhere, I’m honored to have their commitment and faith, and I can’t wait for their collaboration with ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show™’ to begin — knowing even more success is coming down the road. Buckle up! Here we come!”

"‘The Stephen A. Smith Show™’ features an extraordinary talent with a powerful host in Smith who provides honest, unfiltered and passionate commentary on the platform,” said Will Pearson, President, iHeartPodcasts, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show™’ to iHeartPodcasts and continue expanding its loyal following.”

Smith has been one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media during a career that's spanned 30 years, serving as a lead commentator and executive producer for ESPN's 'First Take,' a panelist on 'NBA Countdown' for ABC and ESPN, the CEO of Mr. SAS, Inc. and the author of his New York Times best-selling book 'Straight Shooter; A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes' published in January 2023.