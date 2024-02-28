Aftershock's 2024 Lineup Will Make You Want To Head Bang: See Who's Playing
By Katrina Nattress
February 28, 2024
Aftershock announced its 2024 lineup on Wednesday (February 28), and as usual it did not disappoint. Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Pantera, Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, and Disturbed are slated to headline the rock-centric festival, marking Slayer's only West Coast date on their surprise reunion outing. Pantera's set comes after the band had to cancel their 2023 appearance.
Aftershock is set to go down October 10-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The four-day festival will boast two headliners each day. Get ticket info at the festival's official website and check out the lineup poster and daily breakdown below.
Aftershock, it’s happening! Our 2024 lineup is here and holy sh*t, this one will go down in the history books. Not only do we have @IronMaiden’s only U.S. festival play and the exclusive West Coast performance of @Slayer, but also @slipknot, the first @MotleyCrue appearance at… pic.twitter.com/kT7Ima9aM6— AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) February 28, 2024
October 10: Slayer, Pantera Lindemann, Ministry, Halestorm, Filter, Cypress Hill, grandson, Sevendust, Static-X, Biohazard, Insane Clown Posse, Ho99o9, Better Lovers, and more
October 11: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Dropkick Murphys, Rise Against, Mastodon, Juliette and the Licks, Architects, Poppy, Daron Malakian’s Scars on Broadway, L.S. Dunes, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, Marky Ramone, and more
October 12: Iron Maiden, Judas Priest. Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Staind, Clutch, Lorna Shore, Body Count, Tech N9ne, Coal Chamber, Whitechapel, and more
October 13: Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Skillet, Flogging Molly, PUP, Tom Morello, Shadows Fall, Eagles of Death Metal, Fear Factory, The Armed, and more