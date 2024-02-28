Aftershock's 2024 Lineup Will Make You Want To Head Bang: See Who's Playing

By Katrina Nattress

February 28, 2024

Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Aftershock announced its 2024 lineup on Wednesday (February 28), and as usual it did not disappoint. SlayerSlipknotIron MaidenPanteraMötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, and Disturbed are slated to headline the rock-centric festival, marking Slayer's only West Coast date on their surprise reunion outing. Pantera's set comes after the band had to cancel their 2023 appearance.

Aftershock is set to go down October 10-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The four-day festival will boast two headliners each day. Get ticket info at the festival's official website and check out the lineup poster and daily breakdown below.

October 10: Slayer, Pantera Lindemann, Ministry, Halestorm, Filter, Cypress Hill, grandson, Sevendust, Static-X, Biohazard, Insane Clown Posse, Ho99o9, Better Lovers, and more

October 11: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Dropkick Murphys, Rise Against, Mastodon, Juliette and the Licks, Architects, Poppy, Daron Malakian’s Scars on Broadway, L.S. Dunes, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, Marky Ramone, and more

October 12: Iron Maiden, Judas Priest. Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Staind, Clutch, Lorna Shore, Body Count, Tech N9ne, Coal Chamber, Whitechapel, and more

October 13: Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Skillet, Flogging Molly, PUP, Tom Morello, Shadows Fall, Eagles of Death Metal, Fear Factory, The Armed, and more

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.