Aftershock's 2024 Lineup Will Make You Want To Head Bang: See Who's Playing

Aftershock announced its 2024 lineup on Wednesday (February 28), and as usual it did not disappoint. Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Pantera, Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, and Disturbed are slated to headline the rock-centric festival, marking Slayer's only West Coast date on their surprise reunion outing. Pantera's set comes after the band had to cancel their 2023 appearance.

Aftershock is set to go down October 10-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The four-day festival will boast two headliners each day. Get ticket info at the festival's official website and check out the lineup poster and daily breakdown below.