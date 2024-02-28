She went viral on TikTok in January thanks to her song "Dance You Outta My Head," which she said was her "last song" that she hoped would "bring joy and fun" as it was "all I've ever wanted through my battle with cancer," per Billboard. She also transferred all of her songs into her young son Loren's name so he could received all of the proceeds as a means to help take care of him when she was gone.

"We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months," her family said in their statement. "Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you."

The statement also let fans know that they can still expect to see more art from Cat "per [her] request" and that her Instagram account will be memorialized by her brother, who will also manage operations for her music and merchandise.