Cat Janice, Whose Viral Final Song Was Raising Money For Son, Dies At 31
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2024
Cat Janice, the singer-songwriter battling cancer who went viral on TikTok earlier this year, has passed away at 31.
The musician's family announced news of her passing in a post to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 28), saying that she died peacefully surrounded by her family following her cancer battle.
"This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator," the post states.
Cat was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer, in 2022, before undergoing treatment and being declared cancer-free in July of that year, People reports. However, the cancer returned and she entered hospice earlier this year.
She went viral on TikTok in January thanks to her song "Dance You Outta My Head," which she said was her "last song" that she hoped would "bring joy and fun" as it was "all I've ever wanted through my battle with cancer," per Billboard. She also transferred all of her songs into her young son Loren's name so he could received all of the proceeds as a means to help take care of him when she was gone.
"We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months," her family said in their statement. "Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you."
The statement also let fans know that they can still expect to see more art from Cat "per [her] request" and that her Instagram account will be memorialized by her brother, who will also manage operations for her music and merchandise.