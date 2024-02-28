"Listen, I have thousands of pairs of sneakers," he continued. "When everyone flipped on Kanye, I went and bought the two most exclusive Kanyes ever...I gotta get my hands on them. Once again, I'm not a Trumper. I dislike Trump. I'm not voting for him. Not now, not never. But I'm a sneaker collector into the art. So, I had to find these."



Fat Joe flashed the golden pair of sneakers and the box they came in, which appear to be a limited release for "friends and family." Joe isn't the only rapper who has embraced the Trump sneakers. "2 Million Up" rapper Peezy recently made headlines for his glowing endorsement of Trump's new shoes, and his campaign for president. He also took things further by trashing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in an video he posted to social media.



Watch Fat Joe's full Instagram Live session below.

