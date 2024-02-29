Alex Van Halen is gearing up to release a memoir called Brothers in October, which has been described as a "love letter" to his late younger brother and bandmate Eddie Van Halen. The book is available for preorder on Van Halen's website, which details what readers can expect.

“I was with him from day one. We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in," reads an excerpt on the website. "We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming famous, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime.”

The description also notes that “there has never been an accurate account of them or the band” and that “Alex wants to set the record straight on Edward’s life and death.”

Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Brothers is slated to hit bookshelves on October 12.