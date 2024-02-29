Amish Community 'Stunned' After Murder Of Pregnant 23-Year-Old

The Amish community in Spartansburg, Pennsylvania, is reeling after the shocking death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman. Rebekah Byler was found dead in the living room of her home by a relative and family friend on Monday (February 26).

It is the first time an Amish person has been murdered in Pennsylvania since 1993, according to the Erie Times-News.

Her two children were found at the home and were unharmed.

Authorities have not provided many details about her death but said they are treating it as a homicide. Currently, investigators are trying to track down the owner of a red Jeep that was in her driveway and seen driving up and down the road the day she was killed.

Byler's death left many locals stunned.

"Everyone is stunned -- this doesn't happen here," Charleen Hajec told ABC News. "Everyone is talking. It's scary and frustrating."

"The outside world doesn't get in," Hajec added. "To have something this tragic. It doesn't happen here."