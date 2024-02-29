Congress Reaches Deal To Avert Partial Government Shutdown This Weekend

By Bill Galluccio

February 29, 2024

House Intelligence Chair Turner Warns Of Looming National Security Threat
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Congress has reached another deal to avert a looming partial government shutdown this weekend. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Republicans and Democrats have reached a bipartisan deal to extend the funding deadlines until March 8 and March 22, giving both parties additional time to hammer out a permanent deal to fund the government.

The previous deadlines were March 1 and March 8.

"After preparing the final text, this package of six full-year Appropriations bills will be voted on and enacted prior to March 8," Johnson and Schumer said in a joint statement. "The remaining six Appropriations bills — Defense, Financial Services and General Government, Homeland Security, Labor-HHS, Legislative Branch, and State and Foreign Operations — will be finalized, voted on, and enacted prior to March 22."

The measure passed the House in a 320-99 vote on Thursday. The bill now heads to the Senate.

