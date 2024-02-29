Judge Orders Donald Trump Removed From Illinois Primary Ballot

An Illinois judge ruled that former President Donald Trump must be removed from the ballot in the state's Republican primary election for engaging in insurrection for his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Tracie R. Porter said that the state Board of Elections was incorrect in their decision to dismiss a challenge to Trump's eligibility.

Porter issued an immediate stay on her ruling, giving Trump until Friday to file an appeal.

The Illinois primary election is on March 19.

"Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's Board of Elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Illinois becomes the third state where Trump has been disqualified from running in the primary election, joining Colorado and Maine. Those rulings are also on hold while the cases are appealed to the Supreme Court.