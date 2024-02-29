Listen As 'Women Take the Mic' On International Women's Day On iHeartRadio

International Women's Day is coming up on March 8th, and iHeartRadio is celebrating all of the women who make music, influence change, and create culture with "Women Take The Mic."

On March 8th, women will lead the conversation all day across every iHeartRadio music station nationwide, and later in the day from 5-6pm local time, stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today's female artists, as well as offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio app.

New this year as part of the celebration, iHeartRadio will have 10 International Women's Day special episodes from top female-hosted podcasts including "Angela Yee’s Lip Service," "Chiquis and Chill," "Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler," "The Nikki Glaser Podcast," "The Psychology of Your 20s," "Reasonably Shady," "Therapy for Black Girls," "There Are No Girls On The Internet with Bridget Todd," "Very Special Episodes with Dana Schwartz," and "Womanica." Each one of these shows will share their personal stories of shattering stereotypes, creating opportunities, and inspiring the next generation to find their own voice and share it with the world. Fans can tune-in to the special podcast episodes on the iHeartRadio App.

"At iHeart we speak to 9 out of 10 Americans monthly in communities across the nation through our broadcast radio and podcast networks," said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. "Today on International Women’s Day women take the mic — highlighting the women who elevate this entire medium and connect with listeners everywhere, delivering powerful content, music, news and entertainment in authentic and inspiring ways."

Listeners can join in on the conversation online by using #iHeartWomensDay throughout the day and learn more at iHeartRadio.com/womensday.