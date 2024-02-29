National Guardsman Accused Of Sharing Classified Documents To Plead Guilty

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is planning to plead guilty to leaking classified military documents online. According to the Washington Post, attorneys for Teixeira filed a request for a Rule 11 hearing to change his plea. He is expected to enter a new plea of guilty in front of a federal district court judge in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday (March 4).

Teixeira is accused of using his job as a computer network technician at an Air Force base in Cape Cod to access classified material on secure government servers. He then took the classified documents home and posted them on a private Discord server.

He shared hundreds of documents that revealed top-secret information about China, North Korea, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Teixeira was taken into custody last April and charged with six counts of illegal retention and transmission of national defense information. He was facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Details of the plea agreement between Teixereira and the government have not been released. It is unclear what charge or charges he will plead guilty to or what his potential punishment would be.