North Carolina Woman 'Got The Shakes' After Huge Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina is "stoked" and "overjoyed" after scoring a huge jackpot win in a recent lottery drawing.

Kemisha Vandunk, of Spring Lake, recently purchased Quick Pick ticket for the Monday (February 26) Cash 5 drawing while grabbing some coffee at the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The ticket she bought ended up beating the 1 in 962,598 odds to match the numbers on all five balls called during the drawing.

"It was just like any normal day and then boom," she said, laughing.

When Vandunk arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday (February 27), she was surprised to learn just how much she won. Because she and another lucky player in Fairview each had winning tickets, the $266,630 jackpot was split, with each getting $133,315.

"When we got here and they told us how much it was, I was overjoyed," she told lottery officials. "I thought I won maybe $1,000."

The Cumberland County woman ended up taking home a total of $95,321 after all required state and federal tax withholdings, which she said "will definitely help" her with her retirement plans and dreams for her family. She told lottery officials she hopes to put away part of the prize for retirement while using some of the funds in her family's trucking business.

"I've got the shakes," she said. "I am stoked right now."