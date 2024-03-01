Cardi B Salutes Missy Elliott & Lil' Kim New Music Video Directed By Offset

"First, that b***h hate me, then this b***h hate me/And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?" Cardi B raps. "B***h, pipe down/Moodboard, all y'all imitatin' my style."



On the song, Cardi appears to call out former friends who switched up on her. Some fans believe she could be sneak dissing her "Twerk" collaborator JT after she became a close friend to her foe Nicki Minaj over the past year or so. There are also theories that Cardi takes a jab at Minaj over the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's recent achievement on the Billboard Hot 100.



"Got your first pair of Ricks, now you stylin'?/Everything you got, I had five years before," Bardi spits.



The song is set to appear on Cardi B's highly-anticipated sophomore album, which is set to arrived this year. Towards the end of her new video, she includes a message that indicates her new album will drop soon. "This is just the beginning... stay tuned," the message says while a snippet of her next single plays in the background.



Watch the video for Cardi B's new song, and see what Missy Elliott had to say about it below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE