Cardi B Salutes Missy Elliott & Lil' Kim New Music Video Directed By Offset
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2024
Cardi B came out of hiding to share her brand-new single.
On Friday, March 1, the Bronx rapper kicked off the first day of Women's History Month by dropping her latest freestyle "Like What." The hard-hitting track has Bardi talking her sh*t to the tune of Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch" produced by Timbaland. Her fresh song comes with a stunning music video directed by her husband Offset. In the revealing visuals, Cardi B rocks various looks that pay tribute to both Missy and Lil' Kim's classic styles from the vibrant make-up and hairdos down to her seductive poses inspired by Kim's iconic album covers.
"First, that b***h hate me, then this b***h hate me/And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?" Cardi B raps. "B***h, pipe down/Moodboard, all y'all imitatin' my style."
On the song, Cardi appears to call out former friends who switched up on her. Some fans believe she could be sneak dissing her "Twerk" collaborator JT after she became a close friend to her foe Nicki Minaj over the past year or so. There are also theories that Cardi takes a jab at Minaj over the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's recent achievement on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Got your first pair of Ricks, now you stylin'?/Everything you got, I had five years before," Bardi spits.
The song is set to appear on Cardi B's highly-anticipated sophomore album, which is set to arrived this year. Towards the end of her new video, she includes a message that indicates her new album will drop soon. "This is just the beginning... stay tuned," the message says while a snippet of her next single plays in the background.
Watch the video for Cardi B's new song, and see what Missy Elliott had to say about it below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Missy Elliott showing love to Cardi B’s #LikeWhat video via her Instagram story. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UECHXTUYGh— Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) March 1, 2024