Chocolate Recalled In North Carolina Poses 'Life-Threatening' Risk

If you have a sweet tooth, you may want to listen up. Chocolate bars distributed and sold in North Carolina have been recalled due to the potential for posing a serious risk for certain consumers.

Pennsylvania-based Electric City Sweets issued a voluntary recall of more than 1,600 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars after it was determined there was undeclared milk in the ingredient and allergen statements, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. This could pose a serious or even "life-threatening" risk of an allergic reaction in consumers with a sensitivity or allergy to milk.

Anyone with a milk allergy should avoid the Electric City Sweet 1.75 ounce Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars (UPC 860005974467) with the lot codes 0101461635 and 0101542739, both of which have a Best-By Date of May 2025. No other lot codes or Electric City Sweets products are affected.

The product was distributed via online ordering from the Electric City Sweets website as well as Wholesale accounts servicing the following areas: North Carolina; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Milford, Pennsylvania; Delray Beach, Florida; Marina Del Rey, California; and Orlando, Florida.

As of time of the recall, there have been no reported illnesses. Learn more about the recall at fda.gov.