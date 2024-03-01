Ex-Husband's Girlfriend Convicted Of Conspiring To Kill Missing Mother

Michelle Troconis was convicted of all counts in connection with the death of Jennifer Dulos. After more than two days of deliberating, a jury found Troconis guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer's body was never found, and she was declared dead by a Connecticut judge in October 2023.

Troconis was accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his wife, who was last seen in May 2019. Fotis was charged with her murder, but he died by apparent suicide in 2020 before the trial could begin.

Fotis and Jennifer were involved in a contentious divorce at the time and were battling over custody of their five children.

"Jennifer is dead. And Fotis and Michelle Troconis intended that to happen. They agreed to work together to make it happen," prosecutor Michelle Manning told the jury during closing arguments. "This trial is very simple: It's about a conspiracy and about a cover-up. It's about Michelle Troconis' actions and about how she and Fotis Dulos conspired together to murder the woman who was standing in their way. It's about the frustration of Fotis Dulos not seeing his kids ... and every time those kids came around, Michelle Troconis had to leave her home ... and we know she was sick of it."

Troconis faces up to 50 years in jail and will be sentenced on May 31.