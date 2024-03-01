"Sticks & Stones" is set to appear on Joyner Lucas' upcoming album Not Now I'm Busy. Right before he dropped his new video, the rapper-actor, who just starred in Mark Wahlberg's new film Family Plan, revealed the cover art for his long-awaited album and confirmed it will arrive later this month. The album cover shows Lucas' face with blood splattered all over it. Although it still has the same name, Lucas' album won't sound anything like it did when he first began to promote it last year. Loyal fans might remember when he announced his decision to scrap the project and start over again from scratch.



“After hearing some of your feedback on a few joints I decided to scrap the album and restart over again and that’s what I been doing,” he wrote in an Instagram post back in November. “So now I am creating the album in real time, and I’m constantly adding to it. I’m listening to your opinions on what you don’t like and what you like, and I’m scrapping things and replacing them with other things that I know you will love."



Look out for Joyner Lucas' new album arriving March 22. Watch the entire music video below.

