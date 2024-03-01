Lil Wayne Claims He Was Mistreated At L.A. Lakers Game: 'They Don't FWM'

"Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now," Wayne wrote, "but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."



Back in November, Lil Wayne appeared on "Undisputed" with his close friend Skip Bayless and offered his opinion about what the Lakers should do to be a championship team. Weezy said the first thing they should do is to get rid of power forward Anthony Davis.



"I’mma keep it real, if you ask me if the Lakers want to be a championship team in the future as well, you gotta get rid of AD,” Wayne said. “Because he AD. Plain and simple."



"He’s shown us that and I guess the only time he hasn’t shown us that is New Orleans and the bubble championship," he continued. "Get rid of him and get some good players. We don’t even need a superstar.”



Despite the comments, Wayne addressed the situation during his latest appearance on "Undisputed" this morning. He said that the people at the arena were "just trying to do their jobs." In video obtained by TMZ, you can see Wayne walking with his crew in an attempt to find their seats when they were stopped by security. So far, the Los Angeles Lakers have been commented on what happened to Lil Wayne.



Watch the footage in question and see Lil Wayne's complete analysis of the Lakers below.