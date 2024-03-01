Mellow Rackz Proves She Isn't Just 'Any Chick' In Lavish New Music Video

"Any Chick" is Mellow Rackz's first official solo release of 2024. She dropped the record a few months after her recent tracks "Romeo & Juliet," "Need Me" and "Spend It All." She truly made an impact last year with her banger "Beast Mode" featuring ATL Jacob. Mellow Rackz shot the music video for the record in Jamaica.



Throughout the course of her music career, Mellow Rackz has aligned herself with some of the biggest names in the rap game. She released "Beast Mode" not long after she signed with Lil Wayne and Mack Maine's Young Money imprint in 2021. Since then, she's also teamed up with other artists like Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, Riff Raff and more. The rising rap star recently appeared on Ball Greezy's latest album Bae Day 5.



Watch the video for Mellow Rackz's new song "Any Chick" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE