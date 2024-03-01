Mellow Rackz Proves She Isn't Just 'Any Chick' In Lavish New Music Video
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2024
Mellow Rackz shows off her lavish lifestyle in the visuals for her latest single.
The Florida rapper recently released her latest single "Any Chick" independently. On the song produced by hitmaker Bigg D, Rackz chooses herself over anyone else and flexes how she lives life "without a care" over a sample of Mtume's "Juicy Fruit." In addition to the track, she also proves her point in the official music video directed by Eastside. Mellow Rackz pulls up to a massive mansion in a classic Rolls Royce while looking like a million bucks.
"I'm living life without a care while you h*es just stare," she raps. "It was me you still couldn't compare, I'm a one-of-one."
"Any Chick" is Mellow Rackz's first official solo release of 2024. She dropped the record a few months after her recent tracks "Romeo & Juliet," "Need Me" and "Spend It All." She truly made an impact last year with her banger "Beast Mode" featuring ATL Jacob. Mellow Rackz shot the music video for the record in Jamaica.
Throughout the course of her music career, Mellow Rackz has aligned herself with some of the biggest names in the rap game. She released "Beast Mode" not long after she signed with Lil Wayne and Mack Maine's Young Money imprint in 2021. Since then, she's also teamed up with other artists like Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, Riff Raff and more. The rising rap star recently appeared on Ball Greezy's latest album Bae Day 5.
Watch the video for Mellow Rackz's new song "Any Chick" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE