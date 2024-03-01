Millie Bobbie Brown Reveals New Details On Jake Bongiovi's Ocean Proposal

Millie Bobbie Brown recently revealed adventurous new details surrounding the moment that fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed. The actress made an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, where she revealed that Bongiovi actually asked her to marry him underwater during an early morning dive. The "Enola Holmes" standout spun the story to the audience, describing why her fiancé chose that setting in the first place.

“Well, I haven’t told anyone this because there are moments, key moments, but I’m like, ‘Fallon is the best’ and also I think this is too good of a story to not tell. Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together.”

The pair were relaxing on vacation when Bongiovi sprung news of an early morning dive on the actress, relaying that it would be in the "same spot they usually go to."

“I was like, ‘8 a.m., dive?’ ... And he’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to,' I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’" The next morning, the couple set off for their diving adventure. When the lovebirds are "many meters" down under the sea, Bongiovi pulls out a shell with something very unexpected inside.