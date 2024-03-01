Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Debut May Have Sparked Taylor Swift Romance

Kelce hosted appeared in the 'Please Don't Destroy' featured segment 'Self-Defense' in March 2023. Swift made a cameo in the 'Please Don't Destroy' segment 'Three Sad Virgins' alongside the trio and former 'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson in November 2021.

Both Kelce and Swift made surprise cameos during an October episode of 'SNL' shortly after going public with their relationship which included Kelce appearing in a sketch parodying FOX's coverage of Swift attending his games and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, as the show's musical guest.

Swift had previously confirmed that she and Kelce spent "significant" time together before she was initially spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple," when she publicly addressed the relationship for the first time while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his ['New Heights'] podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”