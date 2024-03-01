Watch: 4Batz Delivers His Anticipated Song 'Act III: On God? (She Like)'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2024
4Batz comes through with his highly-anticipated new single.
On Friday, March 1, iHeartRadio's On The Verge Artist delivered his new song "act iii: on god? (she like)." The bass-filled slow jam has 4Batz reminiscing about the girl he loves who won't love him back. Even though she let him go and he knows she's wrong, 4Batz continues to try and make it work.
"I know you’re wrong for me/But I still want you to come home to me," he croons over the somber instrumental. "It’s not my fault, or is it? Girl I didn’t know/You thought it would make a difference, if you let me go go go go."
This is the third single 4Batz has released since he broke out on the scene last year. He first enticed his fans with his soothing vocals in "act i: stickerz '99" back in June. After he gained more traction online, 4Batz followed up with his previous single "act ii: date @ 8." The young artist from Dallas, Texas recently told iHeart about the meaning behind the record.
"Honestly, it came about with me just hearing all the toxicity in today's music," 4Batz said. "Really trying to show the females that men can be vulnerable too and they also can take care of you."
Since his debut, 4Batz has gotten a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike. Following praise from Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and SZA, 4Batz got the ultimate co-sign from Ye himself. Last month, he posted a video of him speaking to Kanye West on FaceTime and even included a screenshot of their call.
Watch the official music video for 4Batz's new single below.