Watch: 4Batz Delivers His Anticipated Song 'Act III: On God? (She Like)'

This is the third single 4Batz has released since he broke out on the scene last year. He first enticed his fans with his soothing vocals in "act i: stickerz '99" back in June. After he gained more traction online, 4Batz followed up with his previous single "act ii: date @ 8." The young artist from Dallas, Texas recently told iHeart about the meaning behind the record.



"Honestly, it came about with me just hearing all the toxicity in today's music," 4Batz said. "Really trying to show the females that men can be vulnerable too and they also can take care of you."



Since his debut, 4Batz has gotten a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike. Following praise from Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and SZA, 4Batz got the ultimate co-sign from Ye himself. Last month, he posted a video of him speaking to Kanye West on FaceTime and even included a screenshot of their call.



Watch the official music video for 4Batz's new single below.