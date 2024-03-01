WATCH: Driver Pulled From Truck Dangling Over Edge Of Bridge

Rescuer workers saved a truck driver after her big rig got stuck dangling over the edge of the Clark Memorial Bridge, which spans the Ohio River between Kentucky and Indiana.

The crash happened Friday (March 1) afternoon around 12:15 p.m. ET. Officials said the truck was traveling northbound on the bridge when it crossed into the southbound lanes of the bridge and crashed through the guardrail. The top of the trailer got wedged between the beams on the bridge, causing it to dangle over the edge.

Authorities have not said what caused the truck driver to lose control.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, with one driver being taken to the hospital. No information was released about their injuries or condition.

Dramatic video captured by WAVE shows rescue workers rappelling down the side of the bridge from the edge of a fire truck's ladder to reach the driver in the cab of her truck. They managed to pull her out of the window and then hoisted her back up to safety.