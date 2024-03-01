WATCH: Karol G's Private Jet Starts Smoking, Makes Emergency Landing

Karol G's private jet made an emergency landing just outside of Los Angeles on Thursday night (February 29) after smoke was discovered in the cockpit. According to ABC7, the pilot reported seeing smoke inside the front part of the aircraft and immediately rerouted towards the nearest airport.

16 people were on board when the smoke was discovered, including the "Tusa" superstar.

The jet, marked with the same barbed-wire heart that is tattooed on G's arm, departed the Burbank airport earlier that night and made it to the Cajon Pass before turning around due to a "midair problem." The aircraft landed smoothly at the Van Nuys Airport around 9:00 p.m. The 33-year-old standout, along with everyone else on board, exited the plane safely and ran to hug friends and associates who were waiting for them on the tarmac when the plane landed (via ABC7 eyewitness footage).

No injuries were reported as a result of the unexpected landing.