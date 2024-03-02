Donald Trump Wins Missouri Republican Caucuses

Former President Donald Trump notched another victory on Saturday (March 2) as he continues his march toward the Republican nomination. Trump cruised to an easy victory against Nikki Haley in the Missouri caucuses.

While Trump handily won the state, its 54 delegates will be handed out in a months-long process culminating in the state Republican convention in May. Under the system, 11 delegates will be awarded to the candidates at the state level, while each of Missouri's eight congressional districts will have five delegates to hand out. The other three will be decided by the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and its national committeeman and committeewoman.

Trump is expected to win the Idaho caucuses later on Saturday and receive a lion's share of the delegates from the Republican state convention in Michigan, where he defeated Haley earlier in the week.

Tomorrow, Haley's best chance at winning comes on Sunday, when Washington, D.C., wraps up its Republican primary.

Despite losing every contest so far, including her home state of South Carolina, Haley has vowed to remain in the race through Super Tuesday, which is on March 4.