6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

Last week, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Idaho. The natural disaster was located in Ferry and centered at a depth of 8.9 kilometers (about 5.53 miles) on February 26.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 16, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Ontario and centered at a depth of 13.0 kilometers (about 8.08 miles).

The Ontario earthquake was the second reported in California in a week at the latest of several in recent weeks. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 12, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in El Centro and centered at a depth of 18.9 kilometers (about 11.74 miles). A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on February 9.

The natural disaster was located in Malibu and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (about 8.6 miles).