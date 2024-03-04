Comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt Reveals How She Landed A Job At The Daily Show

Grace Kuhlenschmidt, The Daily Show news team's newest member, sat down with The Daily Show: Ears Edition segment director Sarah Hamblin to discuss how she used "viral social media videos" to get hired, the perspective she hopes to bring to the team, and more! The 28-year-old comedian shared that she "spends very little time in offices" and the first thing she did when she arrived at the newsroom was "clock a free soda" and snack.

"This is like so cool...this is unreal." The internet standout was more than impressed by the ambiance of the office. She shared that she "kind of went in blind," and did not directly reach out to any correspondents before her first day.

"I don't think about the future too much I kind of just.. I'm very go with the flow." Kuhlenschmidt went on to describe her new role as "fun" because it is the first time that she's ever played herself as opposed to the characters she plays in her comedy sketches.

For her first Daily News field piece, Kuhlenschmidt interviewed astrophysicist Joshua Spodek who lives "off grid in Manhattan" with no electricity. The comedian mentioned that it was difficult at first to find balance between "poking fun" and getting the story.

"It did feel hard at times. My biggest thing was making sure that he didn't feel made fun of. Because I think to the audience, hopefully it's clear, that I am not making fun of him. So much of sarcasm and satire can like kind of border on making fun and that's not something I've ever done. If anything, my comedy is making fun of myself."

The Daily Show news team member shared how her hesitation to start TikTok actually led to garnering great success through social media.

"Before the pandemic I probably had like 3,000 followers on Twitter. My first manager, Kathleen, was like 'you need to post on TikTok,' and I was like 'I DO NOT want to.' I don't know why, I mean frankly it was some of the best advice I've ever gotten and I mean now its like if you want to be in this career, you just have to say yes to these things."

When the pandemic struck, Kuhlenschmidt was let go from her previous job, giving her time to create content at a quick rate.

"June of 2020 was the first time I started posting on there. I was happily unemployed because I hated the restaurant I was working at before the pandemic and I was like oh my gosh I can make videos all day long. And so I was. I was making like 3 videos a day. Now I do not have that stamina, but I am so glad I saw that opportunity and like...went for it."

Throughout the interview, the comedian stressed the importance of being able to make fun of yourself as you go through life, and her audition for a position on the Daily News team reflected that advice.