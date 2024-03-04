Postal Worker Fatally Shot In Mail Van In Targeted Attack

An Ohio postal worker was shot and killed in his mail van in what police are calling a targeted attack. Authorities in Warren said that Jonte Davis was in his van on Saturday (March 2) when a car pulled up and somebody opened fire.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures at the scene before Davis was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Davis's family, friends, and fellow postal employees, who knew and worked with him," Michael Martel, a spokesperson for the Postal Inspection Service, said in a statement. "Mr. Davis worked for USPS less than a year and was described as a good employee by his supervisors."

Investigators located the suspect's car parked in a driveway and searched the vehicle and the home. They interviewed several people but did not make any arrests and have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

However, police do believe that Davis and the gunman knew each other.

"Evidence, including the suspect vehicle, was recovered, and several individuals were transported to the Warren Police Department to be interviewed," police said in a press release.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $250,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anybody who has information about the case can call the agency at 877-876-2455.