Trader Joe’s Recalls 61,000 Pounds Of Chicken Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's is recalling 61,000 pounds of its frozen steamed chicken soup dumplings because they may be contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

The dumplings were sold in six-ounce boxes with plastic trays that have lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2 printed on the side of the box.

The dumplings were produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation and shipped to Trader Joe's stores across the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers to check their freezer for the recalled dumplings. Anybody who purchased them should throw them away or bring them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While Trader Joe's received several reports of hard plastic pieces in the dumplings, there were no reports of injuries or illness due to the contamination, the USDA noted.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can reach out to CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation by calling them at 1-800-544-6855.