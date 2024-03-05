Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema Says She Won't Seek Reelection

By Bill Galluccio

March 5, 2024

Senate Hearing Examines OMB Appointments
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said that she will not seek reelection in 2024. Sinema made the announcement in a video posted on X on Tuesday (March 5).

Sinema switched party affiliation in 2022 from Democrat to Independent.

"In 2017, I warned we were approaching a crossroads. Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties. I promised I would do my best to fix it," Sinema said in the three-minute video.

"We've arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach. But, it's not what America wants right now," she added.

With Sinema out of the race, it now comes down to a contest between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego. According to the most recent polls, Lake has a three to four-point lead over Gallego.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines said that he is optimistic that with Sinema out of the race, Lake can flip the seat to Republicans.

"With recent polling showing Kyrsten Sinema pulling far more Republican voters than Democrat voters, her decision to retire improves Kari Lake's opportunity to flip this seat," he said.

