Cruise Ship Worker Admitted He Placed Hidden Cameras In Guests' Bathrooms

A 34-year-old who worked for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines was arrested over the weekend in Florida, accused of placing hidden cameras in passengers' bathrooms.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, was taken into custody by Broward County deputies after the Symphony of the Seas returned to port on Sunday (March 3).

Mirasol had been in custody on the ship since February 25, when a passenger discovered a hidden camera in a bathroom used by her and her two young daughters.

Mirasol admitted that he placed the cameras in the bathroom and said he had been doing it to other young women and girls since he started working on the ship in December 2023. One victim was just ten years old.

Court documents noted that investigators found a USB drive with "numerous videos of naked females undressing in the bathroom as well as videos of child pornography."

Not only did he use a camera to spy on guests, he would sometimes hide under their bed and record them with his cell phone.

Mirasol is facing numerous state and federal charges, including video voyeurism and possession of child pornography.