Steely Dan Keyboardist Jim Beard Dead At 63

Steely Dan's beloved keyboardist Jim Beard has passed away at the age of 63.

According to Billboard, the musician, who began touring with the band in 2008, died on Saturday, March 2nd. An exact cause of death has yet to be revealed, but a spokesperson for the band mentioned that Beard's passing was brought on by a "sudden illness." The standout joined Steely Dan nearly 16 years ago during their Think Fast Tour. In addition to touring with the "Reelin' In The Years" hitmakers, Beard also took the stage with the Eagles as part of their farewell tour, The Long Goodbye Tour.

Per the musician's official bio, Beard was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania on August 26th, 1960.

Fascinated with music from a very young age, he took music lessons for various instruments throughout his teen years and went on to study jazz at Indiana University. During his time in college, he played in a bar alongside John Mellencamp and John Fogerty's session drummer. Beard's music career really took off after a big move to New York in 1985. Throughout his time in music, he toured with a handful of big names from Pat Metheny, to Dianne Reeves, to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and more!

Beard also crafted masterful compositions for TV shows and movies, and released six solo CDs throughout his extensive career. Amid compositions and tours, the musician shared his knowledge as a professor at "the Berklee College of Music in Boston, the Mason Gross School of Arts at Rutgers University, the Aaron Copland School of Music in New York and the Sibelius Academy in Finland." The talented artist's compositions were nominated for seven GRAMMY awards.

His final tour date with Steely Dan took place on January 20th, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, a mere seven weeks before his death. Beard's memory will live on through unforgettable performances, compositions, and in the hearts of his loved ones.